Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

