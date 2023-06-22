Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,452,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,528,000 after buying an additional 1,189,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,660,000 after buying an additional 886,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,920,000 after buying an additional 420,918 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,656,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CGGO opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.