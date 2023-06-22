Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 481 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

