Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

