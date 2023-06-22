Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after acquiring an additional 831,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

