Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.77 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

