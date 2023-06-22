Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

