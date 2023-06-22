Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.61

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.61 and last traded at $133.61, with a volume of 188860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,820. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

