SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SKYW opened at $39.64 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

