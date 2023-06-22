Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, reports. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter.

Smart Share Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,630. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Smart Share Global has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Share Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

