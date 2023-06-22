Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Up 3%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,683 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

