Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,869,177 shares traded.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £28.18 million, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.62.

About Sound Energy

(Get Rating)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. It holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,411 square kilometers; Anoual license totaling an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Tendrara production concession that covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as Sidi Mokhtar license covering an area of 4,712 square kilometers located in Southern Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.