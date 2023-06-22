S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,260. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.26 and a 200-day moving average of $354.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

