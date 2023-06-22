SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.89 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $110.89 million and $125.29 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,458,333 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.33507924 USD and is up 7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $132,728,797.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

