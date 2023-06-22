Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

