SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.27. 1,507,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

