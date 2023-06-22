SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,109,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,662,564 shares.The stock last traded at $28.86 and had previously closed at $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

