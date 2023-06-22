SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,863 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. 108,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,747. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

