SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 287,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 91,019 shares.The stock last traded at $42.42 and had previously closed at $42.26.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $923.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

