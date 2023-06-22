SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $465.05. 157,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,146. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.03 and a 200-day moving average of $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.