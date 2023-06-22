SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF makes up about 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 3.32% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XTL. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance

XTL opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

