Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 0.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 94.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Get Rating

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

