SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Down 1.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.31 and last traded at C$18.35. 335,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 341,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.66.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

