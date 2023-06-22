Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.65 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

