Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.60. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1,111,427 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

