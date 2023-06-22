State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. 202,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,638. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

