Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 90,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 911% from the previous session’s volume of 8,925 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $7.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Steel Connect Stock Up 21.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect
About Steel Connect
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Steel Connect from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Connect
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.