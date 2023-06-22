Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 90,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 911% from the previous session’s volume of 8,925 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STCN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Steel Connect by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

