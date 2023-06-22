Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

