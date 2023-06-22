StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 33,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,584. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15.
About Argo Group International
See Also
- Get a free research report on Argo Group International from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Group International
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.