StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 33,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,584. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

