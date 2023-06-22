StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.