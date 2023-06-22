StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

