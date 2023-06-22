SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Flex by 509.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 70.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 24,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 377,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,829. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $96,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $96,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,357.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,914 shares of company stock worth $14,001,313. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

