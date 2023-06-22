SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of SIG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,169. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,584,400. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

