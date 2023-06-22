SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

