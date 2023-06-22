SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Wabash National comprises about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 38,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.