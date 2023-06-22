SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW remained flat at $19.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,575. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

