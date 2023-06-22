SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Shyft Group worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the period. III Capital Management lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 18,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

