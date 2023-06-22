SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 20,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,267. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

