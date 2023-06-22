SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

ACLS traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,621. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

