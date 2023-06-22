SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $919,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Primoris Services by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 20,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $827,415. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

