SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,507.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,431 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.