Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.53. 11,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sunlands Technology Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 28.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

