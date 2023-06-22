Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.53. 11,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Sunlands Technology Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
