Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 1,001,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,991,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,081 shares of company stock worth $3,129,488. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Sunrun Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 266.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $152,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $43,951,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.