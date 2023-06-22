T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,237. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.