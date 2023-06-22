Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 23,023 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

