Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 23,023 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.61.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
