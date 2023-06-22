TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 7th Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 2.2% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 2.22% of TC Energy worth $882,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

