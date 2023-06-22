TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,312. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.