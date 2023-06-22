Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Down 0.1%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

