Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $6.23. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 208,852 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

