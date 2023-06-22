Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,086,000 after buying an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,114,000 after buying an additional 295,201 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,532,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,775,000 after acquiring an additional 406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,168 shares of company stock worth $1,905,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

